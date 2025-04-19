Houston Astros Boss Reveals Potential Timetable for Return of Key Relievers
The time for bullpen reinforcements for the Houston Astros could be as early as this weekend, manager Joe Espada revealed on Friday.
Houston has been waiting for both Kaleb Ort and Forrest Whitley to be in position to come off the injured list. While Espada would not commit to a day for either to be activated, it appears clear they’ve cleared the final hurdles in preparation for a return.
The Athletic was among the outlets to report Espada’s comments on Friday, which marked the start of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.
Ort, who has been battling a left oblique strain since before opening day, did what the Astros wanted him to do earlier this week — pitch on back-to-back days. He did so on Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land during their road trip to Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, Ort blew a save as he pitched one inning, giving up one hit — a home run — along with an earned run. On Wednesday, he retired two hitters in the fifth inning, but gave up one hit, one earned run and a walk against a strikeout.
Ort spent the first three seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox (2021-23) before joining the Astros last season. He pitched in 22 games, going 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA. He struck out 26 and walked four in 24.2 innings.
As for Whitley, the plan for him was to have him pitch an inning, perhaps more, on Wednesday. He took the sixth inning after Ort finished up his work.
Whitley was roughed up, giving up two hits and an earned run. He walked three and struck out three.
Whitley, a right-hander, suffered a knee injury during spring training and the Astros put him on the 15-day injured list before opening day. He started his rehab assignment last week and has pitched in three games. He is 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA, giving up two hits and two runs in 2.2 innings. He has struck out two and walked one.
He finally made his MLB debut last year, appearing in three games and throwing 3.1 innings of relief, striking out five and walking three. He gave up two runs, but both were unearned.
Selected in 2016 at No. 17 overall out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, the Astros signed him to a large bonus deal, and he started his pro career.
But little went according to plan after he reached Triple-A in 2019.
Houston put Whitley on its 40-man roster after the 2020 season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. COVID-19 shut down minor league baseball that season.
In spring training of 2021, Whitley required Tommy John surgery and missed the entire season.