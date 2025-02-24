Former Houston Astros Slugger Enjoys Massive Boston Red Sox Spring Debut
The Houston Astros found themselves at the center of one of the most dramatic free agencies that's been seen in a very long time this offseason.
With the best player available even entering the winter being now former Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Houston making a real effort to bring him back along with numerous other suitors, things took longer than usual.
Finally, Bregman wound up signing a massive three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox and puts the Astros in a place where they are likely going to have to go through their former franchise cornerstone if they are going to get to where they want to be.
Unfortunately for Houston, that may prove to be more difficult than they had initially thought with Bregman out for blood.
In his spring training debut and first time in game action for the Red Sox, the two-time All-Star absolutely raked, going 3-for-3 with a long home run and a double off the wall:
Bregman, who wound up signing with Boston for a contract which contains two opt outs and guarantees him $40 million each season he plays there, turned down an offer early from the Astros for six-years and nearly $160 million.
Clearly, Houston wanted to bring him back as did the fans, but the team refused to overextend themselves both in terms of years on the deal and average annual salary.
Whether or not the Astros would have been willing to even entertain the kind of deal he got from the Red Sox is not certain, but it seemed Houston turned the page early after being spurned on their initial offer.
Boston has missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons but throughout the run of success in the better part of the last decade, the Astros have had to deal with the Red Sox.
Signing Bregman — among other major moves they made this offseason — could put Boston in a place where they are right back to competing for championships. The only difference will now be instead of Bregman being a thorn in their side, he might just be the offensive catalyst they need in order to turn the page back from bottom feeder to force to be reckoned with again.
If the slugger does in fact make the kind of impact this season he looks primed to do based on his first spring training game, it's going to sting quite a bit throughout the city of Houston.