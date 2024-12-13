Houston Astros Boss Says Who Will Be Taking Over For Kyle Tucker in Right Field
Well, the Houston Astros did it.
What was floated as a possibility almost a year ago that Kyle Tucker could be traded before he hits free agency, has now turned into a reality after they dealt the star outfielder to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two ready-made Major Leaguers and a star prospect.
It's the type of deal that fit the Astros' needs perfectly.
With the looming questions about Alex Bregman's return or departure, they bought themselves an insurance policy by bringing in 2024 All-Star Isaac Parades who is under club control for three more years.
Losing Tucker is unfortunate, but general manager Dana Brown already stated he's confident they can win the AL West without him on the roster before this deal was made, and he doubled down on that notion again.
"The window is definitely still open ... Make no mistake, we're still going to compete," he said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Without the three-time All-Star in right field, though, the next question becomes who is going to take over his position and how will the outfield look going forward?
Brown had an answer for that, too.
According to Rome, the GM stated that it will be Chas McCormick who is going to "start off in right" while Jake Meyers mans center field.
With Yordan Alvarez getting hurt to close last season, they might want to use him less in the field than they did in 2024, so Brown stated, "we could platoon or, if we get an opportunity to fill that spot, we do it" when talking about that newfound opening.
Things seem to be moving for Houston now.
They brought in a third baseman, pitching help, and a star prospect that boosts their pipeline all in one move for a player they likely wouldn't have been able to keep around at this point next year anyway.
If Bregman isn't brought back, the Astros could use that available money to go after an established first baseman to upgrade that position also, giving themselves an even better chance of contending in 2025 and beyond.