Houston Astros Trade Kyle Tucker to Chicago Cubs in Shocking Blockbuster Deal
The Houston Astros went into the Winter Meetings seemingly ready to either finalize something with Alex Bregman or at least get more clarity on the situation to see if he would be back or not.
But, they came out of it with a lot more on their plate.
Dana Brown said all players were on the table when it comes to trade talks, and that opened up a bevvy of conversations centered around their current stars with Kyle Tucker seemingly being the focal point by most teams.
Listening turned into discussing, and now according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have shipped out their star outfielder in a blockbuster trade to the Chicago Cubs.
Fans in Houston are probably shocked to see this front office ship out one of their best players when they are trying to regain their standing as the best team in the American League, but based on Tucker being a free agent after the upcoming season and their own financial contstraints, the chance to get back a great return for him was too good to pass up.
The Astros obtain third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and star prospect Cam Smith, which will not only help them win now, but also in the future.
Brown stated he his is confident that a Houston roster without Tucker can win the AL West title, and based on how they played without the three-time All-Star when he was injured last year, there is evidence to suggest that's the case.
Still, it's surprising to see someone of Tucker's status be traded by a team looking to win a World Series.
The 2022 World Series champion will certainly be missed, as this trade signals there is a new era coming to the Astros.