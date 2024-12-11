Dana Brown Believes Houston Astros 'Could' Win Division Without Tucker or Valdez
Things are starting to heat up in the offseason, but the Houston Astros remain stagnant.
At this point in time, they are focused on re-signing Alex Bregman, something that general manager Dana Brown is remaining confident they will get done.
However, the executive also made headlines when saying they would take some calls on the availability of their two stars, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, even if a trade isn't imminent this winter.
Brown already stated the Astros would have to get "creative" when it comes to making improvements, and flipping one of those high-profile players were certainly fall into that category.
If Houston were to trade either their ace or star outfielder, fans would have to wonder if the team is no longer focused on winning championships by getting pieces back that would set themselves up for the future instead of 2025.
That wouldn't be the case in the mind of Brown.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, when asked if he thinks the Astros could compete for an AL West title next year if they did pull off a trade that featured Tucker or Valdez, he stated, "Yes, I think we could."
"I think the team is good enough to. It depends on what you get back in the return if you decide to go that way, but we will not make any trades that don't make sense in terms of winning the division, getting back to the postseason and all that," he added.
What Houston would get back in return is an important part of this discussion.
If they are able to upgrade first base and add another bullpen arm, while also getting back strong prospects, that could help the overall profile of this team.
Still, the Astros are very unlikely to trade either of these two stars no matter if they are going to hit free agency or not the following winter.
But if somehow another team comes along and offers Houston a package they can't refuse, at least there is confidence from the front office this team can still win their division and make the playoffs without Tucker or Valdez.