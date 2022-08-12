Skip to main content
Houston Astros' Goodrum Returns to Triple-A Sugar Land

The Houston Astros have been down a 40-man player in Niko Goodrum since June 1, but the veteran returned to Triple-A on Thursday.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys activated Niko Goodrum from the 7-day injured list Thursday. Goodrum had been away from Triple-A since he sustained a hamstring injury June 1 running down the first-base line.

Goodrum started his rehab assignment July 30 in the Florida Complex League. And over seven games, the switch-hitter went 4-for-17 with seven walks to his nine strikeouts.

Goodrum wasn't facing the most tuned up prospects in West Palm Beach, Fla. But in his limited time, he stole a base, scored seven runs, plated two doubles and drove home four runs.

In the field, the right-hander played most of his innings at shortstop while also picking up six at first base. Strikeouts and limited success against 20-year-olds aren't appealing to a contending club, and for Goodrum, he might not be the first name the Astros will call when depth is needed.

On the pitching end, Triple-A starter Shawn Dubin made his first rehab appearance Tuesday, tossing a scoreless frame with a hit and a walk. The 40-man hurler hasn't pitched for the Space Cowboys since June 21.

