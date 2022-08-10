Report: McCullers Jr. to Start Saturday against Athletics

It's been almost three weeks of rehab starts for Lance McCullers Jr., 10 months total of recovery from a right forearm strain that sidelined the 28-year-old last postseason. But now, he's finally back.

McCullers began his rehab July 22 in Double-A with the Corpus Christi Hooks. From there, he was moved to Sugar Land where he'd been for two weeks since July 27.

Over four rehab starts, McCullers had a 6.75 ERA against Double-A and Triple-A opponents. Despite those rather lackluster stats, he's finally stretched out and ready to return to the big league club. In his final start with the Space Cowboys, McCullers threw 86 pitches over five innings.

In his 2021 season, he finished seventh in American League Cy Young voting, the first time he had placed on such a list. McCullers finished the season with 162.1 innings pitched over 28 starts with a 3.16 ERA, leading the AL in H/9 and HR/9.

The Houston Astros, whose rotation is already bursting at the seams, will welcome back one of the best pitchers in the sport with open arms. Upon his return, the Astros will again employ a six-man rotation.

Notes:

Michael Brantley will be seeking a second opinion on his injured shoulder according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Bench coach Joe Espada said he couldn't say if surgery was on the table.

