Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut

Jayden Murray was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays as a part of the three-team deal which brought Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros. Murray was somewhat overlooked as a prospect moving in this busy three-team transaction.

But similar to last season with Yainer Diaz, general manager James Click might have struck upon a new top prospect in the system. Being drafted by the Rays when Click was in their front office, Murray has a connection to the lead evaluator.

Murray was assigned to Double-A Corpus Christi upon the transaction and is now scheduled to start Wednesday in his first appearance for an Astros' affiliate. With nearly nine days between the trade and his first start for the Hooks, the time off extends Murray more than two weeks between outings.

Receiving a promotion to Triple-A in July, the righty found bats too often in one appearance before being reassigned back to Double-A. In his lone Triple-A start, Murray worked into the fifth inning, surrendering five runs on eight hits.

What stood out, however, were his strikeouts. Murray has an above-average strikeout rate in his three years in the minor leagues, and while collecting 13 outs, he punched out eight batters.

Over 76 1/3 innings for Double-A Montgomery, Murray posted a 2.83 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. The righty ranked fourth for the Biscuits in strikeouts with 65 and second in ERA behind none other than top pitching prospect Taj Bradley.

Murray is ranked as the 30th-best prospect in Houston's system by MLB Pipeline, although the post-draft update has yet to be released. With limited experience in Triple-A this season, Murray may not receive a call to Sugar Land without continued success in the Texas League. It does not help his case that there is limited roster space with the Space Cowboys.

Click may have found another contributor for the future while preserving a contending team. With Murray taking the mound Wednesday, he starts his first chapter in the Astros system.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!