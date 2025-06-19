Houston Astros Predicted to Stay in Holding Pattern at MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have once again overcome a slow start to assert their dominance in the American League West.
Entering the final two weeks of June, Houston is well-positioned to make a run at the postseason for the ninth consecutive year.
With where they are in the standings, it would make sense for the Astros to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
They have a few needs in their lineup, lacking left-handed hitting in general, with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez on the injured list.
Second base has been an unproductive position in the lineup with Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Dubon failing to make much of an impact when Jose Altuve isn’t moonlighting back at his old position.
Depth is also needed on the pitching staff, more specifically, the starting rotation.
Houston’s injured list consists of Lance McCullers Jr., Hayden Weskeski, Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P. France.
Overcoming that amount of losses, when also taking into consideration Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi also departed in free agency this past winter, it is impressive that the team has received the production it has from its starting pitching.
Addressing those needs would solidify their standing as a playoff team, but that is easier said than done.
The Astros could be stuck when it comes to making any significant upgrades to their roster because of a lack of assets and a payroll that already needs to be pared down.
“With a bloated payroll and a weak farm system, there are limitations on what they can buy. And while they could use more pitching to cover for their injuries, neither that nor their lineup has any real five-alarm fires,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, predicting Houston will be in a holding pattern ahead of the MLB trade deadline, not being buyers or sellers.
What the Astros will do is wait for Alvarez to return to the lineup and hope that he returns to form and his early-season swoon was because of the hand injury.
First baseman Christian Walker getting on track would provide the team with a nice boost as well.
Some sort of starting pitching depth will be needed, but don’t expect Houston to be near the top of the market chasing someone such as Sandy Alcantara.
Their budget likely restricts them to veterans on expiring deals who can eat innings at the back of the rotation. Players such as Michael Soroka of the Washington Nationals or Andrew Heaney of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
