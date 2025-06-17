Astros Minor League Infielder Wins Weekly Award After Exceptional Performance
The Houston Astros have had a pretty exceptional amount of depth in their farm system, which they have been able to call upon in various scenarios throughout the 2025 season. This is a mix of both young prospects who are working their way up the ranks and veterans who are just vying for a chance to make an MLB roster again.
Having a good mix not only helps the team in the event of injury, but also helps as the younger prospects can learn from the veterans who have been there and done that before.
One of the key veteran pieces who has been working in Triple-A this year is Luis Castro, an infielder who has spent time in a couple of different spots over the years, but is yet to make his MLB debut. He has shown flashes of promise at many different points throughout his career, and has been close to hitting the Major League level, but is still in the minor leagues as of now.
However, his debut may be coming if his recent performances are any indication. Over the course of the last week, Castro has been absolutely unstoppable for Triple-A Sugar Land and was even awarded Pacific Coast League Player of the Week according to a team announcement. It was no doubt warranted, as he was crucial to the team over the last seven days of games.
In the last week, Sugar Land has played six games, all against the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In this span, Castro took 26 at-bats, accruing 14 hits, five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs, five walks and four strikeouts. Hitting .538 over the course of a week is extremely impressive, especially when it comes with a litany of extra-base hits and offensive production in various capacities.
On the season after this offensive outburst, Castro is slashing .344/.437/.590 with 29 runs, 27 RBI, six home runs, 72 total bases, and 31 strikeouts to 16 walks. The biggest downside to his game so far has been his fielding, spending nearly all his time at first base, and in 269.0 innings, has 199 putouts, 21 assists, five errors and 23 double plays turned, good for a .978 fielding rate. The errors, while not extremely detrimental, have been noticeable and have been one of the sole weak points of his game.
The hope would be that he can clean up the defense a bit, and if he continues this type of offensive production, maybe he ends up receiving the call to the big leagues sooner rather than later.
