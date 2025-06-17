Astros Promote Rapidly Improving Southpaw Pitching Prospect to Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros are in a difficult place when it comes to starting pitcher injuries, with five of them on the 60-day injured list, and two others on the 15-day injured list. This has led to a predicament in the rotation, as Hunter Brown has been the clear front-line pitcher of the group, but then it is a relatively mixed bag behind him at times.
Thankfully, the team has an exceptional amount of pitching prospects to call on for this type of scenario, and it seems as though they are going to continue aggregating the best ones to Triple-A.
One of the most recent promotions to take place comes in the form of their 2022 fourth-round pick, Trey Dombroski, a left-handed pitching prospect who will now head to Triple-A Sugar Land, according to a team announcement.
Dombroski has been very impressive during his time in the other parts of the minor league system, especially in Double-A Corpus Christi. Throughout 2025, he has spent his time there, posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.286 WHIP, 50 strikeouts to 23 walks, a 3-3 record and only two home runs allowed. He has put in a little bit of time as a reliever, starting nine of his 12 games this year, but has primarily been used in a starting role, averaging around 4.1 innings pitched per outing.
This will be an intriguing promotion to see play out, as Dombroski has started to really produce in the last few weeks, so giving him an opportunity to earn a role with the Triple-A squad could be a good choice. It will be interesting to see how he does competing against the next level of talent, now only one step away from hitting "The Show".
