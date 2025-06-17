Inside the Astros

Astros Are Right Where Everyone Thought They'd Be Despite Twisty-Turvy Path

Even some major obstacles haven't kept the Houston Astros from reaching expectations this season.

Kenneth Teape

Jun 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walkoff single against the Minnesota Twins during the tenth inning at Daikin Park.
Jun 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walkoff single against the Minnesota Twins during the tenth inning at Daikin Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros entered the 2025 MLB regular season with expectations as low as they have been in several years.

While still expected to be competitive, no one would be surprised if they took a few steps back based on the amount of talent that was lost during the offseason.

Third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi all departed in free agency. Right fielder Kyle Tucker and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly were both traded to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals.

More News: Astros Remain Perfect in Comeback Wins With Clutch Plays Late in Games

That is a lot of production and championship experience that left the franchise this winter, leaving more than a few questions about how the team would look.

Who would step up and replace the production of Bregman and Tucker, two All-Stars, in the lineup? Was there enough depth on the pitching staff to survive multiple departures?

The offense has not been as consistent as hoped, especially with established stars like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve not performing up to their lofty standard.

More News: Astros Could Snag These Players From Red Sox in Wake of Rafael Devers Trade

But, to help offset that, shortstop Jeremy Pena has taken his game to another level.

On the mound, the depth has been tested with injury after injury. Spencer Arrighetti broke his hand. Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco are both out with elbow injuries. Lance McCullers Jr., after triumphantly making his return, is sidelined again.

Their major free agent addition, first baseman Christian Walker, has not been impactful. His production at the plate is underwhelming and the three-time reigning Gold Glove award winner isn’t getting it done defensively either.

More News: Astros' Rotation Takes Another Hit as Veteran Starter Heads to the IL

Despite all of those obstacles, the Astros are in familiar territory in the standings: atop the American League West with a 41-31 record.

“While Houston remains in the rankings about where we expected coming into the season, the path has endured a few twists, and what’s beyond the horizon is unclear,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of their MLB power rankings.

This week’s theme was taking a look at where teams were in the preseason, comparing to how things look now.

More News: Astros General Manager Reveals Why Recent First-Round Prospect Was Not Promoted

The Astros were No. 8 a few months ago and are now No. 9, meeting the expectations placed on them.

Will they be able to hold that spot in the rankings?

Receiving some better injury luck would certainly help. Walker and catcher Yainer Diaz finding their footing would be great for the lineup and Alvarez won’t be sidelined the entire season, hopefully, after his injury was misdiagnosed.

With Pena and Hunter Brown anchoring the lineup and pitching staff with their star-level production, optimism remains high in Houston despite so many obstacles to overcome.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News