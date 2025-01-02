Houston Astros Shockingly Predicted To Re-Sign Fan Favorite With Expensive Deal
After signing Christian Walker, the Houston Astros seemingly have no room for Alex Bregman.
Every report and indication points to him playing for a different team next season, but the right-handed slugger has yet to pick his next ball club.
There was a scenario before Walker signed that Bregman could return.
It didn't seem likely even then, but the Astros made an offer to him and had some level of interest.
It remains uncertain if there's been any communication between the two sides since, but regarding free agency, it's impossible to count anything out.
While there wouldn't be much reason for Houston to re-sign its two-time World Series champion and multi-time All-Star, crazier things have happened.
Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com believes that is going to be the case in this situation, predicting Bregman to come back to the Astros on a $175 million deal.
"Before a March 1 exhibition game against Houston at Steinbrenner Field, word circulates that third baseman Alex Bregman has re-signed with the Astros on a $175 million deal."
Now, if Bregman were to return, the only reason Houston should do it is if they could sign him to an affordable deal.
In early December, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported the Astros offered Bregman a six-year contract worth about $156 million.
"The Astros have offered Bregman a six-year deal worth around $156 million, a source told MLB.com this week. That would be a club-record contract for the team in terms of dollars, but Bregman is believed to be seeking a deal closer to $200 million, which likely would price out the Astros and force them to move on from their cornerstone third baseman."
Obviously, he didn't take that, and if they were only willing to give him a contract of that size then, the chances of them upping it nearly $20 million after the moves they've made seem low.
If Bregman were to return to Houston, that wouldn't be a bad thing.
The coaching staff would have to get creative, but perhaps something could work itself out.
As currently constructed, spending money on an outfielder would be the better decision, but unless the Astros think someone in their infield could change positions, it's tough to see the fit.
With that in mind, Bregman returning just doesn't make much sense, despite this prediction.