Astros Rotation Could Have Under-the-Radar No. 2 Starter Already in Place

This offseason, one question surrounding the Houston Astros has been how they are going to fill the need for a No. 2 pitcher behind Hunter Brown, with Framber Valdez likely leaving in free agency. They have signed right-hander Tatsuya Imai to add to the rotation.

Spring training is a month away, and currently, the Astros are still looking for another rotation piece. They are unlikely to get in on Ranger Suarez or kick the tires again on Valdez.

They could look to swing a trade for another starter like MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals. Their answer for another top-of-the-rotation starter for 2026 could be on their roster right now in Cristian Javier.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Javier had Tommy John surgery two years ago and returned last year, 14 months later. Now with a full offseason to get ready for 2026, he is someone who could be an under-the-radar pitcher to fill an opening in the rotation.

Astros Need Cristian Javier to Have Big 2026 Season

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Last year, Javier made eight starts down the stretch of the regular season and really filled a hole that Dana Brown didn't address at the trade deadline, adding another starting pitcher. Those starts could be seen as starts that prove that he's returning to form and ready to make a bigger impact in 2026.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) thinks Houston is hoping he can take the next step and solidify the top of the rotation.

"At his best, Javier can function as the exact top-of-the-rotation starter the Astros have sought to pair with ace Hunter Brown. This is the same pitcher that started two combined no-hitters in 2022 — including one in the World Series — before signing a $64 million contract extension that winter,'' wrote Rome.

In eight starts in 2026, Javier certainly had his ups and downs with a 2-4 record and a 4.62 ERA in 37 innings. Those numbers were not great, but it was a start after surgery. Houston is hoping that he can turn back into the pitcher he was from 2021-23 with the Astros.

Working primarily out of the bullpen in 2021, he was moved to a starter in 2022 and 2023, making 25 starts in 2022 and 31 the following year. He won double-digit games those two years and finished with a 3.7 WAR in 2022.

Banking on a pitcher returning from Tommy John surgery is certainly a risk, but this is one that Houston will take. If Javier can return to his 2022 and 2023 form, it would help ease the loss of Valdez without having to make another move.

More Astros On SI