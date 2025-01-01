Houston Astros Star Predicted To Sign With Boston Red Sox in MLB Free Agency
The ending of Alex Bregman's time with the Houston Astros seems to be here. Never say never, but after the moves the Astros made this winter, there isn't a need for Bregman on the roster.
His free agency market doesn't seem to be as competitive as some expected. That does and doesn't come as a surprise after his down campaign in 2024.
When at his best, Bregman has been one of the top third basemen in Major League Baseball over much of the past decade. His struggles last season were a bit worrisome, and his bat might not play as well as it has in a different park.
Minute Maid Park is a dream ballpark for right-handed hitters, and that's something interested teams will have to factor in with Bregman.
Among the teams that have reportedly shown interest in him, the Boston Red Sox are at the top of the list. The Red Sox entered the offseason with a plan to spend money, and while they've made a few impressive moves, they have more to spend.
Bregman, who reportedly wants to be paid among the top at his position in Major League Baseball, could be looking at a deal of around $200 million. With the very few teams with $200 million to spend, Boston might be the only one interested.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes that will be the case, predicting the New Mexico native to sign with the Red Sox.
"Bregman is the only member of the original top five left unsigned. It's not for a lack of interest. He's been linked to several clubs throughout the winter, including the Yankees, Tigers, and Red Sox. (The Astros too, of course, but Houston has since added Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker to man the corner infield positions.)
"I predicted that Bregman would sign a six-year pact worth $162 million back in November; he's reportedly since declined a six-year offer from the Astros worth $156 million that suggests he's aiming even higher. I'm more confident in Boston's willingness to spend than Detroit's, and that's a reasonable determiner if you ask me."
Fenway could play in Bregman's favor, and he'd have an opportunity to play in another beautiful city like Houston.
Boston could be a contender in a weak American League as currently constructed. The AL East is one of the best divisions in baseball, but outside of that, the overall AL is rather average.
Perhaps he could put them over the top, but if he plays how he did in 2024, the Red Sox shouldn't expect that.