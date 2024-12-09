Insider Suggests Blockbuster Houston Astros Trade for Phillies' Alec Bohm
The Houston Astros are working to bring back star third baseman Alex Bregman in MLB free agency. While they have a shot to re-sign him, there are a lot of other teams around the league who would like to steal him away.
If the Astros were to lose out on the Bregman sweepstakes, they would have to pivot quickly to try and replace him.
With that in mind, one potential target has been mentioned as a potential replacement.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has suggested that if Bregman walks in free agency, a deal between Houston and the Philadelphia Phillies featuring Alec Bohm could make sense for both sides.
"If the Astros lose Alex Bregman in free agency, you can be assured that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski will be immediately on the phone offering Bohm for Astros reliever Ryan Pressly – who’s being extensively shopped."
On the outside looking in, this would be a move that could make sense for both sides. Bohm is a piece that the Phillies have been looking to move on from and Pressly is a piece that the Astros seem motivated to move.
Bohm would be a very intriguing target for Houston.
At 28 years old, he would be a long-term addition for the Astros. He could also end up being a more productive player than Bregman is at this stage of his career.
During the 2024 MLB season with Philadelphia, Bohm ended up playing in 143 games. He hit 15 home runs to go along with 97 RBI and he slashed .280/.332/.448.
Bregman, on the other hand, played in 145 games with Houston. He hit 26 home runs, drove in 75 RBI, and slashed .260/.315/.453.
As for what the Phillies would be getting, Pressly would be a nice bullpen addition. He ended up appearing in 59 games, compiling a 2-3 record to go along with a 3.49 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, four saves, 25 holds, and eight blown saves.
Both teams could add pieces to areas of need with this move.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion at this point in time. Nightengale is simply mentioning something that could make sense, not reporting it as something that is happening.
However, it's certainly a scenario worth keeping an eye on and would make a lot of sense.