Astros Prospect Wagner Continues Hot Start in Arizona Fall League

Will Wagner is making a name for himself. Son of Billy, the Houston Astros prospect went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs driven in and a walk in his third consecutive start at third base for the Surprise Saguaros.

Through three starts, Wagner is 4-for-11 with two triples, four RBI, two runs scored and two walks to one strikeout. The lefty is out of the lineup for the first time Thursday as J.C. Correa makes his Arizona Fall League debut alongside Scott Schreiber and Zach Daniels who had started games earlier this week.

Off the mound Wednesday, two Astros pitching prospects saw their first action. Matt Ruppenthal pitched the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three and issuing one walk on 33 pitches, 18 for strikes.

Jonathan Sprinkle followed for the eighth frame but allowed three runs on one hit and three walks to his one strikeout. The righty hurled 12 of his 27 pitches for strikes, generating just two outs before handing the ball off to Brett Schulze to finish the inning.

Rhett Kouba makes his Arizona Fall League debut in a start Thursday in a seven-inning contest, and Colton Gordon is scheduled to start Friday. Kouba will be the first Astros pitcher to start in an Arizona Fall League game this year.

