Astros Draftee Borden Making Most of Opportunity in Asheville

Tim Borden II received his first affiliated assignment from the Houston Astros on Aug. 24, skipping Single-A Fayetteville and joining High-A Asheville from the Florida Complex League. Adding depth in response to infielder Chad Stevens' injury, Borden has since made the most of his opportunity.

"It's always tough to see somebody go down, but from my standpoint, I took it as, okay, I need to go and fill the spot and do what I need to do to help the team win," Borden said. "And just go out there and prove myself. That was the biggest thing."

The 16th-round pick was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week on Monday. Borden went 9-24 with a double, three home runs, five runs scored and nine RBI in six games between Aug. 29-Sept. 4. One of the righty's home runs was a walk-off, and the other was his first professional grand slam.

"I wouldn't say there weren't any nerves it was more of just a mindset being aggressive," Borden said regarding his plate approach. "Especially whenever I think I had a 2-0 count on the walk-off home run ... These pitchers are really good in this league. They all throw hard. So the biggest thing for me was noticing that they all throw strikes."

Coming off his best professional week, Borden isn't looking to change much. He's played 10 total games for the Tourists and has slashed .350/.395/.750 in 43 trips to the plate.

"It's more of just taking it day by day and just stay in about my daily routine," Borden said. "Get to the field, punch the clock. You don't really change anything since you had a good week last week."

Houston Astros Prospect Tim Borden II (Right) with Louisville in 2019 Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted as a shortstop, Borden has played second and third base, too, working with development coach Mike Ramazzotti on his infield versatility. Borden noted it's about the team, and he will play wherever the Asheville needs him.

"I told [Ramazzotti] if you need an extra outfielder, I can throw on a glove and run out there as well," Borden said. "So being versatile and being able to be put in different positions is a good thing and being able to perform at a high level is also a good thing."

Borden looks to improve his speed and defense at all positions heading into the offseason and spring training in February and March. The 23-year-old isn't looking too far ahead into his career, as he takes his current play level by level and day by day.

"There's never a time where you should be satisfied in baseball, and I've always believed that," Borden said. "I want to be up as high as I can. But, you have to take it day by day, and if that means stay down the level that I'm at right now until I can get some things figured out or maybe I need to work on something, I'm definitely here to do that. That's what it's all about."

