Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Able to Re-Enter Game Following Injury at Home Plate
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a pretty outstanding 2025 season so far, and despite a relative plateau in their success as of late, they have managed to remain among the elite of the American League. In an American League East that has been highly competitive for multiple years now, this season has been no different, with multiple teams vying for the division title.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a component of this somewhat depleted record compared to their high-flying success early on. A notable pop-up on the injury radar recently was shortstop Bo Bichette, who had a pretty brutal collision at the plate against the New York Yankees, and limped off the field shortly before the game went into a rain delay.
Initially, it certainly looked to be a leg/shin injury, and he would come out of the game. This looked to be another difficult addition to the injury woes of the Blue Jays, and certainly was not great looking from the perspective of severity. However, on a positive note, Bichette would return to the game following the rain delay, and an update was provided on the injury.
What is the Latest Update on Bichette's Injury?
After returning to the game, it was clear that Bichette was going to be cleared of at least a severe injury, given he was getting playing time. However, it was initially unclear what his status would be moving forward, and whether or not this injury would cause any issues.
In an update following the game, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that Bichette was pretty cut up following the play, and had an X-ray to confirm he was clear before being bandaged up and sent back onto the field following the rain delay.
This is about as positive an update as can be noted, with the collision being rather brutal upon initial viewing. Thankfully, Toronto will likely not be without Bichette, considering his return and X-ray being cleared.
The star shortstop has had an outstanding 2025 campaign, as he is slashing .311/.256/.482 with 93 RBI, 77 runs, 18 home runs, a league-leading 43 doubles, 90 strikeouts and 39 walks. While the walk rate is still not exactly amazing, it is somewhat expected by the 27-year-old, as he continues to produce more through consistent contact hitting and valuable production per hit.
With a huge amount of playing time this year for Bichette, it is good to see that he will seemingly be ok, as there has been a lot of wear for him over 624 plate appearances and 579 at-bats.