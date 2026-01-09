Blue Jays Star Free Agent Bo Bichette Reportedly Meeting with NL Powerhouse

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hungry and ready to make a significant free agent splash after coming within two outs of their first World Series title in over 30 years.

While much of the attention has understandably been on possibly fortifying the outfield with the top player on the market in Kyle Tucker, there has been mutual interest since the heartbreaking end of the season between the team and homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette.

After signing Kazuma Okamoto though, the chances of Toronto actually bringing back Bichette and creating a major infield logjam are growing more and more unlikely by the day. In an interesting new development this week, apparently other teams are starting to realize that with a new suitor entering the sweepstakes.

According to a report from team insider Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), the Philadelphia Phillies have a meeting set with the two-time All-Star with some very real interest from their end. This is the second new NL suitor this week alone after the Chicago Cubs emerged as well.

Blue Jays Now Dealing with Phillies as Bichette Suitor

Philadelphia Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Bichette is expected to meet with Phillies officials on a video conference call in the coming days, [league] sources said," Gelb wrote. "The club’s interest in Bichette is legitimate, and if it results in a deal, it would likely require the team to move on from roster mainstays J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm."

Gelb went on to say Philadelphia has "done extensive work" on the shortstop and it seems like they may be determined to make a deal here as it's been a couple of years since they landed a star of their own in free agency.

The Phillies have a meeting set with Bo Bichette in the coming days and, as circumstances this offseason have changed, so has their interest level in the star infielder. Story: https://t.co/76b29M2Vg0 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) January 8, 2026

If Toronto actually has interest in keeping Bichette -- a reality which may be dwindling -- then a team like the Phillies getting involved is very bad news as one of the most spend happy teams in baseball with a star studded roster.

Dave Dombrowski has never been afraid to hand out a massive deal to land a star, and perhaps Philadelphia could be the team to hand out the rumored $200 million deal Bichette entered the offseason looking for.

All this to say though, things are not moving in a positive direction for those who want to see a reunion with the face of the franchise.

Are Blue Jays Quietly Bowing Out of Bichette Sweepstakes?

Bo Bichette | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While Toronto and Bichette have obviously been in touch throughout the offseason and this will likely remain the case until he puts pen to paper, there just has not seemed to be a lot of momentum towards keeping him.

The Blue Jays rightfully grew tired of waiting when they signed Okamoto, and if they can only have one of Bichette or Tucker, it's clear at this point that Tucker would fill a much more significant need.

If it ultimately is the Phillies, this would be a much better result than the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees, and perhaps especially more preferable to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seeing Bichette wear any uniform other than Toronto would sting, but recent reports surrounding Philadelphia as well as the Cubs could wind up being a best case scenario for the Blue Jays if they do in fact land the plane and sign Tucker. Regardless, it should be an interesting next few weeks.

Recommended Articles