Blue Jays Take Massive Hit As Homegrown Hero Bo Bichette Heads to Mets

The question that has been on nearly everyone's mind this offseason has been regarding arguably the best offensive weapon who hit free agency this year, shortstop Bo Bichette. It was hard to fathom that one of the most elite bats in baseball was still available two weeks into January, but that is no longer the case.

After losing Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets had another card in their back pocket. They came way out of left field to sign Bichette to a three-year $126 million contract, meaning the Toronto Blue Jays just lost one of their key pieces to the 2025 roster.

Source confirms Bichette deal with Mets, first reported by @WillSammon, is for three years, $126M. No deferrals. Opt-outs after years one and two. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2026

This was a rough 24 hours for Toronto as they had been aggressively pursuing both Tucker and Bichette trying to ensure they wouldn't come up short again in 2026. Now, it seems likely, that they will pivot towards the only remaining top bat, Cody Bellinger.

Bichette's Time with the Blue Jays

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old has been with the Blue Jays since the very beginning of his career which for Bichette started right after high school. Management drafted him in the second round in 2016 and he worked through their farm system until his debut almost exactly three years later.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

By the time his rookie year came to a close, he had played in 46 games for the ballclub and he showed from the very start that major league pitchers were not going to be a problem for him. He finished the year with a .311 batting average and .959 OPS. It seems that had he played the entire season he could have won AL Rookie of the Year.

No commentary. No music.



Just the beautiful sounds of Rogers Centre reacting to Bo Bichette's Game 7 homer 😙🤌 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ihF4ojAk2k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2025

Since joining the official roster in 2019, he has been named an All-Star twice ('21 and '23) and has also led the American League in hits in a pair of seasons ('21 and '22). So far, after playing nearly 750 games in baseball, he has amassed quite the resume:

.294 Batting Average

.337 On-Base Percentage

.469 Slugging Percentage

.806 OPS

904 Hits

190 Doubles

111 Home Runs

437 RBI

60 Stolen Bases

It didn't matter who ended up with Bichette, as he would impact a team in a positive way no matter the ballclub. It is unfortunate that he will no longer be with the organization that started and molded his career.

The free agent list has dwindled down and if the Blue Jays want to sign another player before spring training, the time is now.

More Blue Jays News