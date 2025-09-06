Blue Jays' Shortstop Bo Bichette Appears To Get Injured Against Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays were hoping for another smooth sailing matchup on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees, but as always, it's best to expect the unexpected.
On Friday, the Blue Jays got off to a hot start and secured a 7-1 victory as their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. silenced the Yankees fans who were showing him with boos. This is one of the most important sets of the season for the two teams as they go head-to-head for the top spot in the American League East standings.
On Saturday, things were interrupted by a rain delay that forced the game to take a pause during the sixth inning. With Toronto down by one, their focus isn't necessarily on the score. That's because it appears like one of their other star players -- Bo Bichette -- picked up an injury.
Bo Bichette Appears To Have Gotten Injured
During the sixth inning, Bichette slid into home plate in an attempt to score a run, but he was met with a forceful collision against New York's catcher Austin Wells. Following the play, Bichette was seen limping off field while clinging onto the lower part of his left leg.
He received assistance coming off the field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. And the training staff helped him as he went back to the dugout and then down the steps for further evaluation. At the time of writing, it's unclear what the injury is, this is something to keep an eye on.
Uncertainty looms regarding this issue. The game remains in a delay, and it appears likely that Bichette will be done for the day considering how badly he was limping and how he would have to rev back up to finish the contest. Hopefully this is just a case of him picking up some sort of bump and bruise instead of it being more severe, but that won't be known until a further evaluation is completed.
This would be devastating timing for Bichette to go down since the stakes are incredibly high right now in the AL East race and he has been incredible this season as a key part of Toronto's extended success.
Time will tell where he stands in terms of injury. All are hoping that history will not repeat itself since he has spent time on the injured list before, including a right calf strain that he suffered last year that caused him to be miss the most of mid-June to mid-September.