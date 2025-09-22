Blue Jays Superstar Breaks Long Streak Without Extra Base Hit in Clincher
The postseason has been clinched for the Toronto Blue Jays, and one of the most crucial components to their ability to do so was a great season from star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
He has put together an extremely impressive 2025 campaign statistically and has contributed to winning at pretty much every major juncture during the year.
So far, he is slashing .299/.398/.481 with 94 runs, 83 RBI, 23 home runs, 88 strikeouts, 80 walks and six stolen bases. One of the more intriguing parts of his game has been his ability to produce so many hits without picking up a ton of extra-base hits during that span. Regardless, he has helped the team a ton along the way, and now they have the opportunity to see the postseason.
On Sunday, he went into the matchup with a 12-game long streak that could be construed as a pretty large negative, but he was able to overcome it with one of his at-bats on the day. Here is how that played out.
What Streak Did Guerrero Jr. Break With His Double on Sunday?
Heading into Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had not hit an extra-base hit since September 7, 12 games ago, and had 12 hits in 46 at-bats. He finally was able to break through this streak, though, hitting a 2-run double against the Kansas City Royals en route to an 8-5 victory, which clinched their postseason spot.
While not exactly a major concern or anything such as that, missing out on extra-base hits for 12 games was at least slightly odd for a player who has contributed so much over the course of 2025. With the postseason now in view, having him in a spot where he is getting back on track is a positive, especially if he can continue this type of momentum over the course of the next few weeks.
With only 34 doubles on the year, he could fall short of his 2024 total of 44, as he was continuing to improve in that category for a decent while. That has never exactly been his skillset, though, with his style being more of a singles and homers type of production. Hopefully, as things progress a bit and the Postseason rolls around, he will be able to kick things up another notch and really become the franchise player as they head to the playoffs.