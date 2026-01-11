Blue Jays Trending Further and Further Towards Letting Bo Bichette Walk Away

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason searching to make big improvements after getting their first taste of World Series magic in over 30 years, but falling just short in that pursuit.

After coming within two outs of immortality, general manager Ross Atkins and Toronto ownership came into the offseason swinging big, spending hundreds of millions to improve the pitching staff, highlighted by a mega deal for Dylan Cease.

Then, the focus turned to how the Blue Jays can add a big bat, and it has always seemed like things were going to have to be decided between a reunion with Bo Bichette or a massive splash for Kyle Tucker. The way things are looking right now, the latter is looking far more likely.

When Toronto signed Kazuma Okamoto last week, it was a sign that they are no longer desperate to bring Bichette back into the fold. Now, with the way things are developing in the homegrown shortstop's market, a reunion is looking less and less likely.

Blue Jays Look On the Cusp of Allowing Bichette to Leave Toronto

Acquiring Okamoto either to play third base or serve in a utility role -- decreasing the need to add an infielder -- should have been the first signal, but the way things played out this week made it more clear than ever that Bichette's role is in jeopardy.

At the end of the week, news came out that the Chicago Cubs were one of the teams with legitimate interest in signing him, a fact that indicated their belief that the market is beginning to grow thinner for the two-time All-Star.

Then, an even more eye-opening report was revealed on Friday that Bichette had a meeting set up with the Philadelphia Phillies, another team who has not really been involved in the sweepstakes for him up until this point.

As the sharks start to circle, it's becoming clearer than ever that the 27-year-old is likely to wind up wearing a different MLB uniform for the first time in his career. As much as that would sting, if they land Tucker it's the right call.

Blue Jays Would Be Wise to Choose Tucker Over Bichette

Bichette is one of the fan favorites for a reason, and he was a crushing collapse away from having hit one of the most important home runs in franchise history during Game 7 of the World Series. Always dependable and always clutch, he will have a special place in the heart of Toronto forever.

With that being said, he's not a whole lot more than an .800 OPS player who's a liability as a defender and is only going to slow down more as his career goes on. A move from his main position is already in the cards, and Bichette's injury history is a red flag as well.

Tucker at this point fills a bigger need for Toronto, and if the final contract numbers are anything close to similar, he is a much more valuable asset both in the lineup and outfield, not to mention the base paths as well.

Seeing Bichette leave the Blue Jays would be a tough pill for fans to swallow, but the reality is that Toronto is approaching this offseason perfectly right now. When it comes to choosing between Bichette and Tucker, they are on the cusp of making the right choice.

