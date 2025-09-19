Blue Jays Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer Carrying Offense
The Toronto Blue Jays sit 3.5 game division lead in the American League East. They gained control of the division on July 2 and have yet to relinquish it, despite both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox being hot on their tail.
The big catalyst for the Blue Jays season has been the offense. They are Top 10 in runs scored, sitting tied for fourth after being shutout on Thursday. They have the highest batting average at .269 and are tied for the second highest wRC+ in baseball at 113.
The offense has been what has gotten them to this point. A huge reason for that has been a massive bounce back from Bo Bichette. Hitting .311 with a league leading 44 doubles as well as 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS, he has proven that he is still one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball.
That all came to an end on Sept. 6 when he injured himself and later hit the shelf with a knee injury, which will have him out for the rest of the regular season. Bichette should be good to go for the postseason with some rehab.
Without Bichette, the offense needed to step up. Their two highest paid players have shown why they are so important to the team.
Guerrero and Springer Have Been Red Hot in September
If the Blue Jays needed and expected anyone to step up, it was these two. Guerrero is their $500 million man and Springer was the highest paid player in franchise history at the time of his free agent deal.
Springer is having his best season in a Blue Jays uniform. Splitting time between DH and the outfield, he leads the team with 29 home runs and a .942 OPS. After the worst season of his career in 2024, he is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career at 35-years-old.
The former World Series MVP is lighting it up through 15 games of September baseball. Slashing .333/.420/.633 for a 1.054 OPS with five home runs and three doubles, he has played some of his best ball of the season in the absence of Bichette.
MLB.com's Hitter Power Rankings have Springer as the fourth best hitter in baseball in their latest installment.
If he can continue this level of play in the final two weeks of the season, it would be massive in keeping the Blue Jays ahead of the Yankees and Red Sox.
This is the type of situation that earned Guerrero that massive contract. One of the best hitters in baseball, Toronto needed him more than ever over the course of the month. He stepped up.
The 26-year-old is slashing .391/.451/.531 for a .982 OPS, two home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs this month. He came in sixth in the Hitter Power Rankings and for good reason. He's walked more than striking out and has even stolen a base, too.
Not that there was any doubt the five time All-Star would perform, but he's gotten hot at the exact right time. On the season, his 23 home runs are second on the team, as are his 81 RBIs and 139 OPS+. He may not be having the MVP caliber season he's had in the past, but he has still been one of the best in baseball. His 4.7 bWAR leads the team.
Toronto has been a bit of a surprise this season, as most saw the defending AL Champion Yankees to win the division. However, the Jays took hold of the lead and haven't let up. Now, as the the season inches closer to an end, it's starting to feel like playoff baseball.
In situations like that, teams want their stars to step up. Guerrero and Springer have done that at a high level.