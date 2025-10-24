How the Blue Jays Can Play Spoiler to the Reigning World Champions
The Toronto Blue Jays have fought their way into their first World Series since 1993. Their opponents, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are the reigning world champions and are getting ready to play in their fifth World Series since 2017.
The Dodgers have all of the experience -- and a highly-paid roster -- but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to steamroll the Blue Jays on their way to becoming the first back-to-back World Series champions since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.
Toronto has an offensive edge that nobody has been able to compete with this season, especially in the playoffs. The Blue Jays' roster is stacked with elite sluggers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer. But what makes them unique is that batters one-through-nine are all capable of making a big play, which has been seen time and time again this October.
Blue Jays Hitters This Postseason
The Blue Jays have been elite at the plate in these playoffs, and that is without Bo Bichette who was arguably their best all-around offensive weapon in the regular season. As a team, the Jays still lead the playoffs in:
- Runs (by 22)
- Total Hits (by 27)
- Doubles (by nine)
- Home Runs (tied for first)
- RBI (by 19)
- Fewest Strikeouts (by 11, minimum 8 games played)
- Batting Average
- On-Base Percentage
- Slugging Percentage
- OPS
With the historical playoff performance that their first baseman is having, it isn't surprising that he leads all players in the postseason in nearly every category; RBI, homers, OPS, hits, etc.
What is shocking to see is how many other Blue Jays sit near the top of those categories. If someone said they predicted that Ernie Clement was going to be one of the biggest threats in October this year, they'd be lying. HE doesn't hit homers that often, but has come through for the team time and time again.
Their third baseman has the second-best batting average and on-base percentage (minimum 30 plate appearances), trailing only Guerrero. Clement's 1.063 OPS complements Guerrero's 1.440 mark, as two of the three players with an OPS over 1.000 (minimum eight games).
Clement and Guerrero aren't the only ones having a good October run, either. Springer has been on everyone's highlight reel after hitting a three-run homer in Game 7 of the ALCS to punch Toronto's ticket to the World Series, but that wasn't out of character for him by any means.
Springer is tied with Guerrero in runs scored. He also has the most doubles in the postseason (five), is tied for fourth with the most home runs (four) and has a slugging percentage of .609. But what highlights how good this offense has been is that there are other Blue Jays with better numbers.
Andrés Giménez (.263), Daulton Varsho (.273), Addison Barger (.286) and Nathan Lukes (.333) are the other players on the team who have a better batting average than Springer, which feels nearly impossible to believe. At the end of the day, facing Toronto is a pitcher's nightmare because anybody can step up and make a play.
The Blue Jays have their work cut out for them if they want to bring a trophy back home, but the team is more than capable of doing exactly that. It won't be an easy, but the ballclub has proven themselves time and time again this year.