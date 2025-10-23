Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Offense Performing in Elite Ways Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years

The Toronto Blue Jays are great bats through and through the lineup.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is interviewed after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is interviewed after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to their first World Series since 1993 after a grueling battle with the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series. It came down to the final game (the seventh inning to be exact) for the Jays to secure the Pennant. What has led them to this point? Their offense.

This is a team full of All-Stars and maybe a few future Hall-of-Fame nominees like- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette (even though Bichette hasn't played yet in these playoffs). However, that isn't necessarily the only factor that makes the team a nightmare for pitchers.

The entire batting lineup can make a play as seen time and time again. The No.9 man (Andrés Giménez) had back-to-back two-run homers in must-win games for the Blue Jays in the ALCS. The entire team is batting .296. The best batting average in the playoffs since the 2007 Red Sox who batted a .313 (minimum 10 games).

The next closest team average this postseason is their opponent in the World Series and the reigning World Champions- the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are hitting a .256. The Yankees are the next closest at .251- both well behind the Jays.

Blue Jays Hitting in 11 Playoff Games

It should come as no surprise that the Jays also lead other major categories across the board and have the upper hand over the Dodgers at the plate going into this series.

*Note* Comparing the stats, the Blue Jays lead in vs. the Dodgers vs. the second-best playoff team in that category (minimum 8 games)

Blue Jays

Dodgers

No.2 Team

Total Hits

115

88

Mariners (tied with Dodgers)

Runs

71

46

49

Doubles

26

17

Dodgers

Home Runs

20

13

Mariners tied for first

RBI

66

43

47

Strikeouts (fewest)

64

93

75 (Brewers)

Batting Average

.296

.256

.221 (Cubs) *Note* Yankees only played 7 games

On-Base Percentage

.355

.340

Dodgers

Slugging Percentage

.523

.430

Dodgers

OPS

.878

.770

Dodgers

The overall offense has been led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having what could be a historic playoff season. He is two homers shy of a postseason record and is leading the team in RBI (12), batting average (.442), on-base percentage (.510), slugging percentage (.930) and clearly OPS (1.440).

It is not surprising that George Springer is up there with him on the slugging side of things, but what is surprising is that his .609 percentage isn't even second-best; it is third. Ernie Clement has been as consistent as the organization could ask for, through and through.

Clement has the second-best batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.444), slugging (.619), OPS (1.063), and total hits (18). He trails only Guerrero and his phenomenal playoff series.

On top of all of that, there are five players who have an OPS over .800. Management has to be thrilled with how this team has been doing when swinging a bat in October. That will need to continue in a big way if the ballclub hopes to take down the daunting pitching staff on the Dodgers, but they are proving to be more than capable.

More Blue Jays On SI

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News