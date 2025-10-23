Blue Jays Offense Performing in Elite Ways Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years
The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to their first World Series since 1993 after a grueling battle with the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series. It came down to the final game (the seventh inning to be exact) for the Jays to secure the Pennant. What has led them to this point? Their offense.
This is a team full of All-Stars and maybe a few future Hall-of-Fame nominees like- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette (even though Bichette hasn't played yet in these playoffs). However, that isn't necessarily the only factor that makes the team a nightmare for pitchers.
The entire batting lineup can make a play as seen time and time again. The No.9 man (Andrés Giménez) had back-to-back two-run homers in must-win games for the Blue Jays in the ALCS. The entire team is batting .296. The best batting average in the playoffs since the 2007 Red Sox who batted a .313 (minimum 10 games).
The next closest team average this postseason is their opponent in the World Series and the reigning World Champions- the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are hitting a .256. The Yankees are the next closest at .251- both well behind the Jays.
Blue Jays Hitting in 11 Playoff Games
It should come as no surprise that the Jays also lead other major categories across the board and have the upper hand over the Dodgers at the plate going into this series.
*Note* Comparing the stats, the Blue Jays lead in vs. the Dodgers vs. the second-best playoff team in that category (minimum 8 games)
Blue Jays
Dodgers
No.2 Team
Total Hits
115
88
Mariners (tied with Dodgers)
Runs
71
46
49
Doubles
26
17
Dodgers
Home Runs
20
13
Mariners tied for first
RBI
66
43
47
Strikeouts (fewest)
64
93
75 (Brewers)
Batting Average
.296
.256
.221 (Cubs) *Note* Yankees only played 7 games
On-Base Percentage
.355
.340
Dodgers
Slugging Percentage
.523
.430
Dodgers
OPS
.878
.770
Dodgers
The overall offense has been led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having what could be a historic playoff season. He is two homers shy of a postseason record and is leading the team in RBI (12), batting average (.442), on-base percentage (.510), slugging percentage (.930) and clearly OPS (1.440).
It is not surprising that George Springer is up there with him on the slugging side of things, but what is surprising is that his .609 percentage isn't even second-best; it is third. Ernie Clement has been as consistent as the organization could ask for, through and through.
Clement has the second-best batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.444), slugging (.619), OPS (1.063), and total hits (18). He trails only Guerrero and his phenomenal playoff series.
On top of all of that, there are five players who have an OPS over .800. Management has to be thrilled with how this team has been doing when swinging a bat in October. That will need to continue in a big way if the ballclub hopes to take down the daunting pitching staff on the Dodgers, but they are proving to be more than capable.