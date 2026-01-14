Blue Jays Would Be Team To Beat in AL if They Sign One of These Two Stars

With the offseason starting to heat up a little bit, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a team to watch for a couple of the top names left on the board in free agency.

So far this winter, the Blue Jays have been able to set out what they desired to do. Despite being a team that has struggled to lure in top free agents in years past, the narrative surrounding the franchise has completely changed, and they are now one of the more desirable destinations to play.

With a superstar in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing long-term, the team is aiming to be a contender for a long time. Fortunately, they also have a firm financial backing that can help sustain it.

So far this winter, the focus has been on improving the pitching staff, and they have done a nice job with that so far. However, as the team hopes to get back to the World Series, they could make another move to push them over the top.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN recently wrote about what the plan might be for the Blue Jays for the rest of the offseason. He highlighted that while they are arguably the team to beat right now, signing either Bo Bichette or Kyle Tucker would solidify them as the favorites in the American League.

Bichette or Tucker Would Complete Perfect Offseason

With Tucker’s market seemingly heating up a bit, Toronto must make sure that they are involved and put in their best effort to sign him. The star slugger is capable of being an MVP candidate and pairing him alongside Guerrero would make one of the best duos in baseball.

Furthermore, while Tucker might be a more ideal fit, the team could always pivot back toward Bichette. The shortstop has been an outstanding player for the team for a long time, and they know what he can bring to the table. While he would help the offense improve, where he is going to be playing defensively is a question mark long-term.

Overall, the Blue Jays should be highly aggressive in pursuing these two targets in free agency, and New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger also makes a lot of sense. If Toronto wants to be the clear-cut favorite in the AL, signing one of the stars would certainly put them over the top. While this is still an excellent team, the AL East is challenging, and the Blue Jays need to be ready for a long campaign.

