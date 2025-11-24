MLB Insider Bob Nightengale Predicts Massive Offseason for Blue Jays

After losing Game 7 of their first World Series appearance since 1993 in devastating fashion, heartbroken Toronto Blue Jays fans are desperate for good news to help soothe their pain this winter while they wait for the 2026 season to begin.

Fortunately for Blue Jays fans, MLB insider and USA TODAY columnist Bob Nightengale made some bold, exciting predictions for Toronto's offseason during his recent appearance on the "Blue Jays Today" podcast.

Bob Nightengale Predicts Kyle Tucker To Blue Jays

David Banks-Imagn Images

One of Nightengale's encouraging updates was his prediction that star outfielder Kyle Tucker will sign with Toronto this winter, which he shares with fellow MLB insider Jeff Passan.

"That was my pick. Where does Tucker end up? I think Toronto," Nightengale said. "I think he's a great supporting player, which I think is a perfect fit for Toronto...With Vlad there already, it's perfect."

“Where does Tucker end up? I think Toronto”



Bob Nightengale says in the past the Blue Jays have been used as leverage, but after the World Series, it has “opened up free agents minds”



Thoughts?#BlueJays #TorontoBlueJays @SIASport pic.twitter.com/lEzZFLsRIB — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) November 23, 2025

After eight seasons with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, Tucker's had great supporting casts around him and has never had to be "the guy" who leads a team and anchors a lineup. He's quieter and thrives as a team's second- or third-best position player, which would make him a great fit for the Blue Jays, where he could be the Robin to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Batman.

Whereas previous free agents have used Toronto as leverage in negotiations, Nightengale thinks the narrative around the team is changing and doesn't expect that to be the case this winter. He believes the Blue Jays' recent success and team chemistry "kind of opens up a free agent's mind" and makes the club a more attractive destination now rather than just a bargaining chip.

Nightengale added that he expects Toronto to sign either Tucker or Bo Bichette, but not both.

Nightengale Also Predicts Splashy Pitcher Signing

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On top of signing either Tucker or Bichette, Nightengale also expects the Blue Jays to land a big-name starting pitcher this offseason.

"I think they're either gonna sign Bichette or Tucker, but not both, because they're spend their other money on a starting pitcher," Nightengale said, "I think getting a starting pitcher is more important to them than bringing back two offensive players."

Bob Nightengale is predicting a BIG offseason for the #bluejays 👀@SIASport pic.twitter.com/zOKepRZCqv — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) November 20, 2025

He named Famber Valdez or one of the Japanese pitchers on the market as potential options for Toronto.

If Nightengale's predictions come true, adding a big bat and a frontline starting pitcher would certainly qualify as a successful winter for the Blue Jays and put them in good position to make another World Series run next year.

More Blue Jays News