Blue Jays Urged to Add One More Star Offensive Player in Free Agency

With the offseason continuing on for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team has done an excellent job so far. However, a recent signing could impact what their plans might be for the rest of the winter.

Coming into the offseason, the Blue Jays were a team that figured to be aggressive, and that has certainly been true. Right from the start, Toronto addressed arguably its most significant need with the addition of Dylan Cease for the starting rotation. The talented right-hander can be the ace of the staff, and he will provide them with another front-end caliber starter.

While that was a significant need for the team, they have since done a nice job adding some additional talent to the team. With the goal of winning the World Series in 2026 after just coming up short, Toronto hasn’t been shy about trying to improve.

Now, with a couple of big-name free agents left on the board, it will be interesting to see how aggressive they might be.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote that the Blue Jays should sign one of the remaining three offensive stars this winter.

Adding One More Star Would Complete Fantastic Offseason

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With the recent development of Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs, that now leaves three top offensive players available in free agency. Toronto indeed expressed some interest in Bregman, but the signing of Kazuma Okamoto likely ended that interest.

Now, with three of the top free agents available and two of them being outfielders, the Blue Jays need to zero in and figure out what the plan for the team is going to be. With Bo Bichette still being a free agent, the team is still in need of another star to pair alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Of the three options, both Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger make a bit more sense for the roster compared to Bichette now. Even though the homegrown talent of the Blue Jays has had a great career with the team, Toronto has the depth in the infield already to replace him.

Adding one of the two star outfielders would fill more of a need, and the argument can be made that both are better offensive players as well. Even though it has been a fantastic offseason so far for the team, adding one more star on offense does feel like a bit of a need.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: