Austin Riley Return Planned, Braves Announce Wednesday's Starter
The paternity leave for Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley will be short.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Tuesday that Riley will return to the team when the Braves head to New York for a series against the division-rival Mets, beginning on Thursday.
Riley left Monday's game in the middle of an at-bat during the top of the ninth against the Cincinnati Reds. It was initially unclear to fans at Truist Park why Riley departed. Riley made the final out of the bottom of the eighth and didn't appear to suffer an injury, as he took the field for the ninth.
But O'Brien ended the speculation when he tweeted Riley left the game because his wife went into labor.
The maximum amount of games a player can spend on the paternity list is three. So, Riley's absence was never going to be very long. He will reportedly rejoin the team after missing just two games.
In the meantime, the Braves announced Tuesday that they have replaced Riley on the active roster with recalled infielder Luke Williams.
O'Brien also reported Tuesday that Braves manager Brian Snitker told the media that Allan Winans will start Wednesday in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves could then possibly start Dylan Dodd in the series opener in New York on Thursday.
Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Braves on Tuesday, as they try to even the series against the Reds. Cincinnati tallied four runs on seven hits against Braves All-Star starter Reynaldo López to open the series Monday. The Braves didn't score until the ninth, losing 4-1.
The Braves must win on Tuesday and Wednesday to finish with a .500 record on their first homestand since the All-Star break. The team will then end July with the four-game set in New York and a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.