Braves Place Austin Riley On Paternity List, Recall Replacement
The Atlanta Braves have announced they put third baseman Austin Riley on the Paternity List and have recalled infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A.
So, the Braves lose another key player, but this time, it’s for a good reason. You may exhale now.
He’s celebrating the birth of his second child. Riley exited last night’s game in the ninth inning after being notified his wife was going into labor.
According to Braves beat writer for The Athletic Dave O’Brien, he got high fives from his teammates as he left for the hospital.
Riley won’t be gone for long, the maximum number of games a player can be on the paternity list is three. That has him re-joining the team in Queens on Friday for game two of the Braves four-game series with the New York Mets. The earliest he can be back is on Wednesday. Once a player goes on the paternity list, he has to sit out at least one game.
By the time Riley gets back, Whit Merrifield could be ready as well. He is currently day-to-day after a finger injury on Monday. The Braves would welcome getting multiple veteran infielders backs at the same time.
Through 86 games this season, the two-time all-star is batting .255 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and a 115 OPS+.
The 27-year-old Luke Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Braves this season. In 12 plate appearances, he has reached base twice - one walk and one hit. He has also served as a pinch runner late in games.
The Braves return to action Tuesday night as they look to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds as well as snap a three-game losing streak. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.