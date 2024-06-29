Atlanta Braves Charlie Morton Accomplishes Rare Feat, Playoff X-Factor
On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves secured a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, with their seasoned 40-year-old starter, Charlie Morton, leading the charge with his zero earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
It was Morton’s fifth win of the season, and in doing so, he achieved a feat only completed by 21 other pitchers in Major League baseball history. He's beaten every team in Major League Baseball.
In his 4th season with the Braves, the New Jersey native finds a way to keep going even when things don’t always go his way – which is an inspiration to his teammates.
“You know what you’re getting out of Chuck. He’s gonna show up & pitch his butt off, grind for the guys and get through those innings. It was a fun outing for him today. I like when Chuck’s got it working, it’s a fun game to call & catch.” Sean Murphy said.
He will be essential to the team’s success for the rest of the season.
The Braves need Morton through the good and the bad down the stretch.
While ‘Chuck’ has been susceptible to coughing up early runs in games, the 17-year veteran finds a way to endure and stay in games. An innings eater, something the Braves need down the stretch to maintain the health and effectiveness of their bullpen and others in their starting rotation. Morton has pitched at least five innings in 8/9 of his starts this season. More importantly, he is an irreplaceable asset to the team.
“We keep bringing him back because it’s almost like, what are we going to do without him? He is hard to replace.” Brian Snitker said.
Moreover, he wants to be a difference-maker for the Braves and has a unique bond with the organization, so he keeps going at 40.
“The group in there is just phenomenal. I’m not saying there’s not good clubhouses. I’m just saying it’s gotten really hard to think about going somewhere else.” Morton said.
For Atlanta, when Morton is at his best, the team becomes much more challenging to beat and enjoyable to watch.
Down the stretch, the team will need him more than what some fans and pundits think – as his veteran ability to navigate through tough starts is something that cannot be taught. Teaching that to the younger staff in the clubhouse can go a long way in October.