REPORT: Braves Add Georgia Native, Tech Alum Pitcher as Non-Roster Invite
The Atlanta Braves continue to expand their non-roster invitee list for Spring Training. On Sunday, they were reported to have added right-handed pitcher Buck Farmer to camp.
Farmer is a native of the Atlanta area. He went to Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Ga., about 40 minutes southeast of Truist Park. He’s also a Georgia Tech baseball alumnus. He happens to be the second Yellow Jacket to join the Braves this offseason. The Braves added Amos Willingham back in January,
His addition has yet to be added to the Braves transactions page, but it can be presumed to be yet another minor league deal since he’s part of the NRI list.
Farmer is coming off a career season at 33 years old with the Cincinnati Reds. He made 61 appearances, including one “open.” He finished with a career best 3.04 ERA and a career best 145 ERA+. He also had a 1.19 WHIP and 70 strikeouts over 71 innings pitched.
He began his career with the Detroit Tigers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He spent eight seasons with the Tigers before signing with the Reds via a minor league contract ahead of the 2022 season.
He started off his career as a starter, but he’s almost exclusively been a bullpen arm since 2018.
Like the other minor league signings that have been made this offseason, the Braves had further depth. They add another righty, as an asset they’re already up to their ears in. But Farmer does provide over a decade of MLB experience, and if his most recent season is an indicator of who he is coming into 2025, the Braves could have a steal of an addition.
It would be the most Atlanta Braves way to have acquired that fill-in for setup man Joe Jimenez, who happens to be a former teammate of Farmer’s back in Detroit. Jimenez, at best, will miss most of 2025 and all of it at worst.