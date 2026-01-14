Braves Top Prospect Listed Among Best Lefties in Minor Leagues

Cam Caminiti continues to stand out as he gets more established in the professional ranks. The Atlanta Braves top prospect cracked the top-10 list for lefties in the pipeline from MLB.

Caminiti is coming off his first full-ish season of action in professional baseball. He had one apperances in 2024 after he was drafted with Augusta. He stayed there for the regular-season once he recovered from an injury he sustained early in Spring Training.

He finished the season with a 2.08 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a .210 BAA and 75 strikeouts (12 K/9) in 56 1/3 innings pitched. It's hard to have asked for more out of the 19-year-old left-hander. His first full year - and yes, it can count as such, even if he started late - was nothing short of a success.

Caminiti had to take the time to stretch out, but he's gotten his pitch count into the 90s and is now getting deep enough into games to give what is considered a starting pitcher's workload.

The fact that he performed at the level that he did out of the gate is almost a bonus. He could have had his struggles throughout the year, and he would have been given the benefit of the doubt as a work in progress. After all, he's only 19, it could have been argued.

His performance was rewarded with being one of top left-handed prospects. He's also in the top-100 prospects overall, according to MLB.com's rankings. At the time of this article's publication, he's the No. 72 prospect in baseball. He is one of two Braves prospects currently in the top-100. JR Ritchie, the team's No. 2 prospect, is ranked No. 86.

While the Braves prospect pool is considered thin overall, they still have managed to develop some standouts. One of their former top prospects, Drake Baldwin, won the National League Rookie of the Year Award back in November, and he's is now considered a top-100 player in baseball.

While we have heard of a couple prospects receiving invites to Spring Training next month, we haven't heard if he is officially a non-roster invitee yet. However, it can be presumed he will be in North Port in some fasion. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 9 with their workouts officially starting the following day.

Regardless, we should expect to see Caminiti continue to advance through the minor leagues this season if he's fully healthy.

