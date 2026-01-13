Braves Signing of Mike Yastrzemski Dubbed 'Sneaky Good'

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add Mike Yastremski shortly after the Winter Meetings in December. Adding the lefty bat into the lineup was immediately viewed as an addition that could have some upside.

However, Bleacher Report's Zachary D Rymer went out of his way to include the move among his eight "sneaky good" moves of the offseason. He made the argument that the addition of another outfielder should provide a needed boost, especially in left field.

The Braves offense from outfield bats hasn't been there for one reason or another over the past two seasons, and Yastrzemski's bat adds a solid depth piece.

Having a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. and an available Jurickson Profar helps, but another power bat rarely hurts the team. While this wasn't mentioned by Rymer, Yastremski also provides flexibility in how manager Walt Weiss can mix and match the lineup. The fact that none of these options are strictly designated hitters provides flexibility.

"I like that freedon, to be honest with you, as a manager," Weiss said during the Winter Meetings.

He has the opportunity to give hitters what he calls half-days, where they get to hit, but they're out of the field for the day as a DH. One of those bats can also get a full day off without sacrificing an absence in the outfield. Three of them can play in the field while a player at another position, likely catcher, steps in at DH.

While all of this is a nice perk, what stood out the most to Rymer is the best coud potentially be yet to come for Yastrzemski.

"If that's all the Braves get from him, then great," Rymer said. "But it's also worth noting that this will be his first time calling a hitter-friendly park home, as he had previously played half his games in the offensive death valleys of Oracle Park and Kauffman Stadium."

With being pointed out, I pulled up his career slugging percentages for Truist Park, Oracle Park and Kauffman Stadium. The numbers back up the point.

Truist Park: .458

Oracle Park: .439

Kauffman Stadium: .414

Keep this in mind too. He posted a .500 slugging with the Royals despite struggling at Kauffman Stadium. Perhaps there is something there. We won't know for sure until we reach the regular season, but there is certainly something to keep an eye on.

