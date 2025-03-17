Braves Make Expected Decision on Opening Day Starting Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves made their official decision on who will take the mound for Opening Day. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale got the call. It was expected after last season, but it took until Monday morning for the official call.
He’ll be the third different Braves pitcher to make an Opening Day start in three years. Max Fried had the start in 2023 and Spencer Strider had it in 2024.
Sale will be making his sixth career Opening Day start. He made three with the Chicago White Sox (2013, 2014, 2016) and two for the Boston Red Sox (2018, 2019). In turn, Sale continues the trend of making at least one Opening Day start for each team he has played for.
Before last season, the possibility of Sale making another Opening Day start seemed off the table. His career looked essentially over, let alone being the top starter in a rotation anymore.
In his return to form in 2024, Sale finished with an 18-3 record, a 2.38 ERA, a 174 ERA+, a 1.01 WHIP and 225 strikeouts across 177 2/3 innings. He won the first National League pitching Triple Crown since Clayton Kershaw in 2011.
With Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal winning the American League pitching Triple Crown as well, it was the first time pitchers won the Triple Crown in each league since that same 2011 season. Coincidently, Justin Verlander of the Tigers was the AL counterpart to Kershaw.
Sale also won the NL Comeback Player of the Year as well as the NL pitcher’s Gold Glove Award among other honors.
Through four appearances in Spring Training, Sale has a 3.52 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and 15 punchouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Fangraphs projects Sale will finish 2025 with a 14-8 record and a 3.07 ERA with 230 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched over 31 starts. He expected to be fully healthy and contributing from start to finish this upcoming season.
The Atlanta Braves regular season will get started out in San Diego with a four-game series against the Padres March 27. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT. They’ll head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers after that and then head to Atlanta for the home opener against the Marlins April 4.