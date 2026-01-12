Hall of Fame Voting Projections Favorable for Braves Legend Andruw Jones

As more Baseball Hall of Fame ballots rise to the surface, the prospects of heading to Cooperstown remain positive for Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. With 148 known ballots taken into account, Jones currently has 83.1% of the vote.

He and Carlos Beltran are the two players currently projected to make it across the 75% threshold to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Jones has remained a strong candidate for Cooperstown throughout the public ballots check-ins. In late December, he was at over 80% with 90 ballots being public at the time.

Last year, he received 66.2% of the vote. Of 179 public ballots ahead of the official announcement, he had been pushing closer to the needed 75% of the vote at around 72%. That's a decently sized margin of error. However, he's well above that projection so far this time around. He has some cushion this time around.

If Jones were to end up missing again, he would have one more shot to be voted in by the writers. It's his ninth of 10 years of being eligible for the ballot. At this rate, he won't need it, but it still needs to be noted until it's official.

Andruw Jones won 10 Gold Gloves in his career and received MVP votes in five seasons. He was the runner-up for the MVP in 2005, falling short in a tight voting with Albert Pujols. He finished with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs while having a lifetime average of .254 and an .823 OPS.

At this point, it's up to the writers to decide if he had the peak worth of Cooperstown. It has been hard for them to agree on Dale Murphy, but Jones is much closer than his fellow legendary Braves outfielder ever has been.

Better counting stats help his case. Having been around in more recent memory can help, too. In the end, it can be chalked up to whether one of the best defensive outfielders of the late 90s and early 2000s, who also has an All-Star bat, gets to be recognized as such.

On Jan. 20, the results of the 82nd Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame election will be revealed live from the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery in Cooperstown. It's looking promising for a number of names, but for the Braves, their fans and alumni, eyes are going to be mainly on one guy.

