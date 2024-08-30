MLB Insider Likes Atlanta Braves Playoff Rotation... If They Qualify
Thursday night’s crushing Atlanta Braves 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies has reignited discussion of the team’s playoff chances.
In the latest episode of Foul Territory, host Erik Kratz asked MLB insider Ken Rosenthal if the Braves should focus on chasing the Phillies or staying ahead of the New York Mets for a playoff spot.
Rosenthal pointed to the latter after the loss.
“Listen, if they had won last night, we’d be talking a four-game deficit instead of six. Three games left. Maybe we have something by the end of the weekend,” Rosenthal said. “...The bigger issue is simply getting into the playoffs and holding off the Mets who are three games back.”
As much as we’d like to see the Braves win the division, this is a reality check. It’s not impossible, but the Braves division chances are pretty slim. Staying mindful of who is potentially catching up is smarter thinking. They’ve been on a great run as of late, and there’s a good chance they’ll get themselves back into the postseason. Besides, it's not like winning the division is any type of reward once the playoffs start.
Speaking of getting back into the postseason.
Rosenthal added he was intrigued by what the Braves could do should they make the postseason because of who they have in the rotation. He added that the rotation takes the pressure off the offense, which has been in plug-and-play mode the entire season.
“You go in and you get in with Sale, with Fried now rounding into form, with Lopez, with Schawallenbach, with Charlie Morton as your number five, you’re a pretty dangerous team. I don’t care where your offense is. Obviously, you need it to be at a certain level, but you know what I’m saying.”
After all, impact starters and good enough hitting is all it takes more often than not.
Chris Sale is currently the front-runner for the National League Cy Young and is currently on pace to win the Triple Crown as well - his 15 wins, 2.58 ERA, and 197 strikeouts lead the National League. Lopez has surprised everyone with how effective he has been with a 2.02 ERA in 21 starts.
Max Fried was an all-star for the second time in his career this season, and rookie Spencer Schwallenbach quickly established himself, not just as the next man up, but the next Spencer up. Because, of course, that’s how it worked out. Gotta love baseball.
As much as Charlie Morton has been an issue at times this season, he has shown up in the postseason before. Maybe he’ll flip the switch again.
The more you think about Rosenthal’s points, you start to think of it this way. There wouldn’t be emergency starters or the rotation getting an extra day of rest. The best arms in the Braves rotation will be starting multiple games in a series. They’re virtually unavoidable like in the regular season when matchups have to sync up.
While everyone is upset that they took a step back compared to last year in the regular season, just remember they didn’t get very far in October. Let’s see if a different regular season translates to a different postseason.