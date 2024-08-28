Spencer Schwellenbach, the Next Atlanta Braves Ace
The Atlanta Braves are peaking at the right time as the club heads into September. The team is 8-2 in its last 10 games played. Part of the reason it has been playing well this month is thanks in part to Spencer Schwellenbach, the youngest pitcher on its roster.
At 24 years old, he has filled a void in the Braves veteran rotation, which includes Charlie Morton, Cy-Young candidate Chris Sale, All-Stars Max Fried, and Reynaldo Lopez.
To the naked eye, a 5-6 record for a starting pitcher would indicate that said pitcher is not that great. However, that is not the case, as Schwellenbach is second on the team behind Sale with 10.6 K/9. On Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, he may have earned a no-decision in the Braves victory, but he still had a stellar outing.
The rookie went 4.2 innings and only allowed five hits while walking three and striking out eight. Three of those eight strikeouts were in the first inning alone. In June and July, Schwellenbach is 4-2 with a 2.56 ERA.
After the game, Schwellenbach commented on his outing despite the no decision.
“I thought I did a good job mixing the pitches up. Throwing them in different locations and they kept on putting a bat on the ball and fouling stuff off and made my outing a little bit longer than what I like. I thought I executed well and thought it was fine and did a really good job.” Schwellenbach said.
“I trust my stuff. I had three walks tonight I feel like I can throw the ball in the zone, whatever pitch it is and be effective enough to get people out.”
The right-hander has provided quality outings this season at each of his starts. Moreover, he has not allowed more than three earned runs in his last six appearances. For Atlanta, that is the groundwork for winning baseball, and now it is time for the offense to provide some run support for him down the stretch.