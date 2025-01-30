REPORT: Braves, Mets Interested in Padres Starting Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves are checking on starting pitching talent along with the rival New York Mets.
According to New York Mets on SI’s Pat Ragazzo, both teams, among others, are interested in Padres starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King. The Mets are reported to have specifically spoken with the Padres.
King was reported to be on the trade market by Ken Rosenthal on Monday.
Cease, a Georgia native, has been suggested as a target for the Braves for most of the offseason.
His 189 1/3 innings and 1.06 WHIP in 2024 were both a career high and his 33 starts tied a career best. His 3.47 ERA, 224 strikeouts, 4.2 WAR and 118 ERA+ were all the second-best he has had in a single season.
This effort earned him a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting. He has previously been a Cy Young runner-up. This happened in 2022 when he was still a member of the Chicago White Sox.
King became a full-time starter in San Diego last season and established himself as a clutch member of the rotation. King made 31 appearances, 30 starts, in 2024 and finished with a 2.95 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 139 ERA+ and 201 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings.
He struggled in April as he found his footing in the rotation. From May 4 onward, he had a 2.42 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.
This effort earned King a seventh-place finish in the National League Cy Young voting.
So, the Braves have the chance to add an arm that received Cy Young votes in the National League and team him up with the arm that won the Cy Young, Chris Sale.
Either addition would be a quality addition. Cease is the one with the longer track record as a starter, while King will likely require a smaller haul to acquire.
One acquisition will also push them closer to the luxury tax than the other. Cease will make $13.75 million next season. King will make either $7.325 million or $8.8 million. His official salary awaits an arbitration hearing.
Both will be free agents after next season. The Braves would have to decide which is the better direction to go for potentially a one-year rental. That choice could be made for him depending on who gets traded first. In that case, they’ll have to simply decide what cost is worth it.