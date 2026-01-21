Braves Andruw Jones Surrounded By Fellow Legends for HOF Celebration

Andruw Jones was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday night. The former Atlanta Braves star arguably had one of the more memorable celebrations simply for who surrounded him when he learned of his next triumph.

Multiple former stars of the game, including now fellow Hall of Famers, were with him at the time. When looking closely at the video posted by MLB on X (formerly Twitter), those who can be easily spotted include Hall of Famers Albert Pujols, Ken Griffey Jr., Ivan Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre.

Other notable names that can be include former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones, former Braves outfielder BJ Upton, former All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso

The moment Andruw Jones became a Hall of Famer 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XwLSg326Xd — MLB (@MLB) January 20, 2026

Backs were turned, so there is a chance that other notable names are in the crowd. When more are accounted for, they will be added to the list above.

Jones received 78.4% of the vote, giving him a nice cushion above the 75% needed to get in. He will be inducted on July 26 alongside fellow members of the 2026 class: Carlos Beltran, who was also officially voted in on Monday, and Jeff Kent, who was selected by the Eras Committee back in December. Beltran received 84.2% of the vote.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

He is the eighth former Brave over the past dozen years to be voted into the Hall of Fame, whether it be as a player, manager or executive. He's the third of the 2020s decade to be voted in and the first since Fred McGriff was voted in by the Eras Committee in 2023.

Jones won 10 Gold Gloves in his career and received MVP votes in five seasons. He was the runner-up for the MVP in 2005, falling short in a tight voting with Albert Pujols. He finished with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs while having a lifetime average of .254 and an .823 OPS. He was also part of the 1996 Braves team that won the National League pennant.

"He's the best outfielder I've ever seen," Braves manager and former teammateWalt Weiss said via MLB Network ahead of his induction. "Andruw was silky smooth in everything he did. He'd cover the entire field, it seemed like.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI