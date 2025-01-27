Potential Braves Rotation Add Put on Trade Market by Padres
Another potential starting pitcher addition for the Atlanta Braves has joined the trade market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is available.
King became a full-time starter in San Diego last season and established himself as a clutch member of the rotation. King made 31 appearances, 30 starts, in 2024 and finished with a 2.95 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 139 ERA+ and 201 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings.
He struggled in April as he found his footing in the rotation. From May 4 onward, he had a 2.42 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.
This effort earned King a seventh-place finish in the National League Cy Young voting.
The 29-year-old could make for an affordable one-year rental for the Braves. He would be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and would make either $7.325 million or $8.8 million. His official deal awaits an arbitration hearing to determine his salary for this season.
The Braves making making a deal with the Padres has been speculated and encouraged for a good chunk of the offseason. However, the speculation has been around acquiring Georgia native Dylan Cease.
In both scenarios, the Braves would be getting a 29-year-old right-handed Padres starter who received Cy Young votes with a year left before free agency. Given that Cease is the bigger name of the two, with a much longer track record as a starter, the Braves would likely have to give up less to acquire a quality starter if they opt to make a move for King.
Cease is set to make $13.75 million in 2025. King could come in at nearly half the cost. If the Braves are looking to stay under the luxury tax and potentially make another move after acquiring a starter, then the lower salary would make the difference.