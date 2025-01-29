Source: Mets Have Spoken to Padres About Dylan Cease, Michael King
With the Pete Alonso saga still not resolved, the New York Mets have continued to be involved in the starting pitching market should an opportunity arise to add to their rotation.
One of many possible moves on the table for the Mets is bringing in another frontline starting pitcher or a mid-tier arm to bolster their depth.
According to sources briefed on the situation, the Mets have spoken to the San Diego Padres about star pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King who are both available via trade.
The NL East rival Braves are another team who are in need of starting pitching and have talked to the Padres about both Cease and King, sources say.
Cease and King would be one-year rentals, but that doesn't mean San Diego's asking price isn't high -- it certainly is at the moment -- especially for Cease.
At this point in time, it seems the Mets have shown more interest in King.
Moving a top 10-15 ranked prospect in their farm system for King is one scenario that the Mets and Padres have discussed. It's unknown what else a potential trade package would include, but the Mets have been trying to trade outfielder/DH Starling Marte this offseason and are willing to pay down a portion of his salary.
As first reported by Mets On SI, the Mets talked to the Kansas City Royals about swapping Marte for reliever Hunter Harvey around Winter Meetings in December, but a deal never materialized.
The Padres just lost left fielder Jurickson Profar to the Braves in free agency. Marte could replace Profar in their outfield.
There has also been infighting amongst ownership as well as payroll constraints. The Padres whiffed on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki who went to their NL West rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have also been trying to trade batting champion Luis Arraez.
King is likely headed to an arbitration hearing with the Padres next month, which is a battle that typically gets ugly. Per reports, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement for 2025, King filed for $8.8 million and the team was at $7.325 million.
Regardless, most outside destinations would be lucky to acquire King, an elite starter, at either salary price point for one year.
Speaking of ugly, it seems as though Alonso's chances of returning to the Mets may have slightly increased after Saturday's war of public statements between owner Steve Cohen and agent Scott Boras. The two sides have now re-engaged in talks, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
If the Mets were to bring back Alonso, Cohen would have to decide if he's comfortable blowing past their rumored $301 million payroll budget mark and dealing with the extensive tax penalties that come along with said action.
Per FanGraphs' RosterResource, the Mets' luxury tax payroll is currently being estimated at $297.713 million. Alonso would put them close to $320-325 million and King would send them over $330 million.
That said, Cohen was willing to do blow past his comfort level with Carlos Correa two years ago, but that deal fell through due to medical concerns.
The Dodgers are a behemoth, outspending everyone by a wide margin coming off a World Series title. The Mets were two wins short of knocking off the Dodgers in the NLCS and advancing to the Fall Classic to face the cross-town rival Yankees.
Retaining Alonso, landing one of King/Cease and maybe bringing back spark plug and latino pop sensation Jose Iglesias as a utility infielder could close the gap with the Dodgers some more.
The Mets re-signed right reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year, $4.5 million with $500,000 in incentives attached, brought back Jesse Winker (one-year, $7.5 million that could go to $9 million with incentives) and fan favorite lefty Sean Manaea (three-years, $75 million).
The Mets could attempt to run it back with OMG and Grimace, recapturing their 2024 magic in 2025. This time they would be stronger with superstar outfielder Juan Soto now added to the fold.
Should the Mets lose Alonso, they could still trade for King and go with their internal options to fill the infield or trade for a first baseman such as Ryan Mountcastle or Spencer Torkelson, who they've been discussing, and choose to sign another starter in a Jack Flaherty or Nick Pivetta. They would still need to push past their desired budget range.
