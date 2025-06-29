Strider Continues Progression, But Braves Offense Can't Return Favor
Spencer Strider battled to get the job done on Sunday, but the Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1. Strider gave the Braves seven innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four. It's the deepest he's pitched into a game this season.
He got out of trouble in the top of the first inning - the Phillies left the bases loaded - and pitched three perfect innings after that. The Phillies broke through in the top of the fifth. They put up both runs in that inning, scoring on an RBI double from Otto Kemp and a sac fly from Trea Turner.
Strider attributed the Phillies rally to a lack of performance in that inning.
"I think I didn't execute well enough, he said. "I don't think there's anymore nuance to that."
Outside of that one inning, Strider held the Phillies at bay each time. His lineup didn't return the favor. Apart from Sean Murphy's solo shot in the bottom of the second inning, the Braves found their way past first base just one time, and it didn't come until the ninth inning. Ozzie Albies reaching third base was their lone runner in scoring position.
This lack of production didn't matter to Strider. He felt he had been put in a position to get a win today, and he didn't. Overall, he blamed himself for why the Braves haven't been able to go on a run yet.
"I've lost six games now, I think. So I've certainly not kept up my end of the bargain here.
He gave the credit to Murphy for why he was able to give the Braves seven innings.
"Sean was phenomenal. The way we moved the fastball around. Didn't have my best slider, and that's what got me in trouble today," Strider said. "He mixed with the curveball really well. Definitely have to credit him for the length that we got."
In his last five starts, he has a 2.70 ERA and has given the Braves at least six innings in all but one of them. It's hard to agree that he's not getting the job done, but that's the standard he holds himself to. His goal is to have goose eggs every inning.
The Braves drop another series to the Phillies and fall to 38-45 on the season. They get a day off on Monday before the Angels come to town for a three-game series.