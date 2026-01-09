Four Braves Games to Air on NBC as Part of New TV Schedule

With all the chaos related to TV viewing next season, there are at least four games that fans have certainty for. NBC Sports released its MLB lineup for the 2026 season. The Atlanta Braves will be on NBC and Peacock four times.

The first two will come in the early weeks of the season. The Braves home game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 12 will lead-off their time on NBC. The telecast for that game is set to start at 7 p.m. EDT. They've be back on the network a week later when they play the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 19. The telecast will start at the same time.

These two games are part of the Sunday Night Baseball lineup, which is moving from ESPN to NBC this upcoming season. The latter game is considered a Peacock exclusive, but a note from NBC's press release added that it will be simulcast on the revived NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

After that, the Braves won't be back until July 5. Their home game against the New York Mets will lead off a daylong programming block dubbed “Star-Spangled Sunday.” The fittingly named TV event will air MLB games all day for Fourth of July weekend.

The last game will be televised on Sept. 6, once again in Philadelphia. This will be a mid-afternoon game as part of their special events calendar. In this case, it's a later day game for Labor Day weekend.

These four games are part of a weekly programming block picked up by NBC over the offseason. Twenty-seven games will air across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN during the upcoming season.

NBC has slowly been reincorporating MLB back into its scheduling the past few seasons after a two-decade long absense. It started with an exclusive Sunday game on Peacock during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, before that game moved to Roku. This current deal will last three seasons.

Major League Baseball's TV viewing has been undergoing massive changes over the last few months. Teams, including the Braves, who had contracts with regional sports networks owned by Main Street Sports Group, have recently terminated their deals. This sets them up for potential changes for their day-to-day viewing.

The Home Run Derby is going to air on Netflix starting next season, and ESPN will be taking over MLB TV. The World Series will still be on Fox for this upcoming season, along with other select MLB regular- and postseason games. All of these changes will impact how the Braves can be viewed in some capacity. NBC is also set to air the entire Wild Card Series round of the postseason.

