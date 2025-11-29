Braves Catcher Named Team's Top Potential Trade Candidate

The Atlanta Braves had an unsurprising trade candidate listed among a list of one for each team. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Sean Murphy as the team's potential piece to be moved. While it doesn't use the phrase "most likely," there is an implication of it here, and it isn't off base.

Murphy is certainly the most likely player to get traded, and for a well-known reason. The argument made is that the lack of quality catching options this offseason, and Drake Baldwin's existence, put the Braves in a good position to deal Murphy. Injuries won't, in theory, hinder his value at this point.

"Given the dearth of catching options on the free-agent market, the Braves – who also have reigning NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin – could receive interest in Murphy, who is under club control for three more years at $45 million. Murphy has been dealing with a hip injury for the past two years that has impacted his performance at the plate, but he remains a top defender behind the plate."

There were no potential trade partners listed. It was simply an argument for why he is a candidate.

Fortunately for Murphy, that hip has been addressed. He had surgery toward the end of the 2025 season, and he's currently recovering from it. His recovery is expected to play a factor in the team's plans for 2026.

The plan is to see how he's looking around January. If he's healthy, maybe a team will look to make a deal with the Braves. It would have to be the right deal, however. They're willing to test rotating Murphy and Baldwin at the catcher and DH spots this upcoming season.

In the right circumstance, trading Murphy truly does make sense. There is a reason he has come up in previous rumors and speculation. Having two starting-caliber catchers is not a bad thing, but it creates a puzzle to solve.

Ideally, the team has a full-time catcher and a full-time designated hitter. A Murphy trade could be what nets them a designated hitter and opens space for Baldwin to be the starting catcher. If not a designated hitter directly, it opens up the spot to acquire one in a separate move. The Braves also need starting pitching. Murphy could be a trade piece to get one with some control.

Nothing is imminent, but if a move were to happen, it wouldn't catch anyone off guard. There is plenty of time for any current plans to change.

