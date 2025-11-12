Sean Murphy Currently Part of Atlanta Braves 2026 Plans

The rise of Drake Baldwin last season gave the Atlanta Braves a good problem. They have two solid options at catcher, both capable of everyday playing time. With Baldwin taking home Rookie of the Year, it, in theory, solidified him as the long-term option at catcher.

However, it doesn't appear that the Braves are going all in on Baldiwn. General manager Alex Anthopoulos, via The Athletic's David O'Brien, said the team is planning on Murphy playing and sharing at-bats with Baldwin at DH and catcher. Baldwin getting more playing time is a priority, but it's currently projected to be done with Murphy in mind.

Their decision whether or not they add a designated hitter could impact this decision. However, for now, that's the plan.

Anthopoulos said #Braves will have a better idea about Murphy’s rehab in January, but they plan on him playing and sharing (in some ratio) at-bats with Baldwin at catcher/DH, unless they decide to add a DH.

(If Murphy is expected back early, I don’t think they add a big DH) — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) November 12, 2025

The chatter was centered around Murphy's health as he recovers from hip surgery. He had a nagging injury for some time, but it only became a serious issue in the month leading up to him being shut down and getting the procedure done.

Should they decide to add a big DH bat to replace Marcell Ozuna, it would make sense that they try to shop Murphy. However, that doesn't seem to be an option at this time. Perhaps, if his rehab goes well, that could change. Confidence in a healthy catcher could encourage potential buyers.

Even if the Braves decide that the best decision is to platoon Baldwin and Muprhy, it isn't a poor option, per se. Here is the upside of this decision before getting into the downside. When Murphy is healthy, albeit feast or famine at the plate at times, he's a net positive.

Through his first 73 games played, before the injury took a toll on his performance, Murphy was batting .233 with an .823 OPS, 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. Over a full season, he was on pace for over 30 home runs and over 90 RBIs.

If the Braves can get that while getting Baldwin's production for, say, 140 games, then the offense is genuinely in a better spot. It would require a third catcher on the roster in case they need a defensive replacement late in the game.

However, it's a gamble if they don't go out and get a full-time designated hitter. If they don't get the production they're looking for in this scenario, then they're sunk. They lose out on the chance to add an extra impact bat that can contribute in the middle of the order in the way Marcell Ozuna did until the middle of last season.

Since Murphy can be a streaky hitter, they also forfeit a more consistent bat, which can hurt the overall offense. After last season, where clutch hits were hard to come by, the Braves shouldn't bank on streakier production. To circle back, this isn't the worst option. That being said, it's far from the best option.

For what it's worth, this could be a plan in case they don't get to address the DH position. It's possible that they're going to address their high-priority positions, such as starting pitching and shortstop, and then visit designated hitter options later.

Trading Murphy could end up being what allows them to address some of their needs. They could trade a catcher to get a starter or a shortstop. A potential DH option could come through one of these moves, too.

It's a long offseason where things can change at any time. We shouldn't put past this changing. Right now, this appears to be the Braves' plan. That will be factored into how we try to project the outlook for the winter.

