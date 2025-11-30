Braves Superstar, His Brother Hit Home Runs in Latest Winter Ball Games

The winter doesn't have to be short on its share of Atlanta Braves highlights. Saturday night saw Ronald Acuña Jr. have another big night at the plate, and his brother got in on the action.

Both Acuña brothers went yard during their latest respective Winter Ball games down in Venezuela. To up the excitement, they happened close together on the same night.

Super Smash Acuña Bros 😤



Luisangel and Ronald both go deep tonight in the Venezuelan Winter League 🥶



(🎥: @CardenalesDice, @Tiburonesbbc_) pic.twitter.com/2xeEonPUGy — MLB (@MLB) November 30, 2025

Perhaps Ozzie Guillén was on to something when he chose to walk the older Acuña brother multiple times on Friday night. A lot of damage can come when you let him get the bat off his shoulders.

He finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. For good measure, he added an outfield assist as well. Meanwhile, the younger brother went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Acuña is coming off a comeback season that saw him once again be voted as a starting outfielder for the National League in the All-Star Game. In 95 games, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs. Despite the missed time, he finished tied with Marcell Ozuna for second on the team in home runs behind Matt Olson (29).

The five-time all-star will have a more normal offseason this year and will actually be able to participate in Spring Training. That should put Acuña in the position to be in even stronger shape and ready to take what we saw in 2025 and turn up the dial again.

Any reps he gets down in Venezuela will help make up for any lost action from earlier in the regular season. So far, it's been almost like an exhibition atmosphere for him individually. There is emphasis on the individual because this is a real game that matters. We'll see what he gets to do in games going forward.

So far through two games, he is 3-for-6 (.500 avg) with four walks, three RBI and three stolen bases. Not too shabby out of the gate. It mirrors that early surge he had during the 2025 season (arguably, it resemebles him at his best when healthy at any point).

It's easy to assume that the playing isn't good after the health experiences he's had. He was cleared for a reason. Acuña is healthy and able to play. Winter Ball has helped position him to win the National League MVP in the past. Perhaps he'll be able to set himself up for another run at the award.

