Ronald Acuña Jr. Latest Braves Player to Win Comeback Player of the Year

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s dominant return gets further recognition. The Atlanta Braves right fielder has been named the National League Comeback Player of the Year.

Your National League Comeback Player of the Year: @ronaldacunajr24! pic.twitter.com/YYyY9uXCDJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 14, 2025

Rangers starter Jacob DeGrom won the honor over in the American League.

Acuña takes home the top comeback award alongside the counterpart award from the Players Choice Awards.

Acuña took home the honor after his electric return to the field following his recovery from his second ACL injury. He's the second consecutive Braves player to take home the award, with Chris Sale winning it last year.

Despite not returning until late May, he was voted to be a starting outfielder in the All-Star Game in Atlanta. He was set to participate in the Home Run Derby, but out of precaution, was substituted by his teammate, Matt Olson. He's also a finalist for the All-MLB Team.

His All-Star selection was the fifth of his career and his first since he won the National League MVP in 2023.

In 95 games, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs. Despite the missed time, he finished tied for second on the team in home runs behind Olson (29).

Stolen bases, by design, weren’t the feature of his game that they typically are. That was done in an effort to keep him healthy and ease him back in. However, his bat on its own is still all-star caliber.

He also continues to show off his high-level defense in right. Between that and his arm, he racked up a few standout highlights during the season.

UNBELIEVABLE THROW BY RONALD ACUÑA JR. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SOfyIqo8KS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2025

Despite the step back that they took in 2025, the team hasn’t been shortchanged in its share of awards.

Drake Baldwin took home the National League Rookie of the Year, as well as Most Outstanding Rookie during the Players Choice Awards.

Matt Olson took home another Gold Glove award at first base to continue the strong run of defensive accolades in the team’s history. He also won the Fielding Bible Award.

Olson, along with Austin Riley, was a finalist for the Silver Slugger Awards at their positions in the National League.

